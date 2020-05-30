



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With protestors taking to the streets in Pittsburgh and across the country this weekend, Richard Stewart Jr., president of the Pittsburgh branch of the NAACP responded to the death of George Floyd.

“The words of George Floyd pleading to police, ‘I can’t breathe!’ are haunting – heightening the conscience of benevolent Americans nationwide and those in Pittsburgh who recall the high profile police killings of Jonny Gammage and Antwon Rose II,” Stewart said. “The NAACP does not want to see any more senseless police killings. Now is the time for us to unify, uplift the family, and pursue justice.”

On Tuesday in Minneapolis, George Floyd died after a police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck.

Chauvin was arrested on Friday.

“The Pittsburgh Branch NAACP mourns for all families who have lost someone they cherish because of tragedies like the ones across the nation and right here in our City of Bridges,” Stewart added. “We are reminded of the words of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. – “Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle.”

Saturday afternoon, hundreds of protestors took the streets of Downtwon Pittsburgh in responde to the death of George Floyd.