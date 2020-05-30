



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent late Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Pittsburgh around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Chants of “Don’t Shoot,” “Black Lives – They Matter Here,” and Floyd’s famous last words “I can’t breathe” were chorused by the crowds of people marching with signs in the streets. Protesters began moving toward the Liberty Bridge around 4:00 p.m. where there was an initial nonviolent confrontation with Pennsylvania State Police. KDKA’s Royce Jones said protesters intended to go up the Liberty Bridge through the ramp near Sixth Avenue but were stopped by a state police blockade.

As of 4:48 p.m., the protesters were moving throughout the downtown area. The protest officially turned violent around two hours into the demonstration. Protesters were seen spraypainting a police car from chopper footage around 4:30 p.m.

Some people throwing projectiles at officers, and others were seen kicking in the windows of a Pittsburgh Police cruiser.

KDKA’s Royce Jones says some protesters have moved to Route 579 and threw rocks at Pennsylvania State Police cars.

Around 4:50 p.m. protesters lit a police cruiser on fire. Another police cruiser was set on fire around 5:15 p.m.

The Black Political Empowerment Project stated it is not affiliated with today’s march in any capacity.

KDKA stopped live coverage of the event at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. We are currently streaming the protest on CBSN Pittsburgh.