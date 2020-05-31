Comments (8)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 14 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday and no additional deaths for the fourth day in a row.
The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,911 since March 14. This includes 1,789 confirmed cases and 122 probable cases.
Officials report that 340 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with no new hospitalized patients since Saturday’s report.
The death toll stands at 151, with 140 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.
