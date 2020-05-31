Comments
CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — As commencement ceremonies have been canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, graduates from Carlynton Junior-Senior High School were met by the ‘Cougar Commencement Caravan’ to celebrate their achievements.
Escorted by police officials, Principals Michael Loughren and Rachel Gattuso, and the Cougar mascot, the Commencement Caravan made its way through the three boroughs of Carlynton School District to celebrate the graduates.
Between May 28 and May 30, the district traveled to the homes of seniors in Crafton Borough, Rosslyn Farms Borough, and Carnegie Borough.
When the caravan arrived at the seniors’ homes, they were encouraged to come outside in their cap and gown to receive their diploma.and
