GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Dozens showed up around the Westmoreland County Courthouse to protest George Floyd’s death Sunday afternoon.
Organizers called for the demonstration to be peaceful after protests turned violent in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia last night.
Demonstrators have taken to the lawn at St. Clair Park in Greensburg chanting some of #GeorgeFloyd’s final words “I cant breathe.” Hands behind their backs, laying on their stomachs. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jzGVfJkiAM
— Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) May 31, 2020
Today, protesters in Greensburg walked to a local park and laid flat on their stomachs with their hands clasped behind their backs, chanting George Floyd’s famed last words “I can’t breathe.”
The demonstration lasted nine minutes.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
