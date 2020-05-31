BREAKING NEWS:Peaceful Protests Turn Violent And Chaotic, 40+ People Arrested
By Royce Jones
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Dozens showed up around the Westmoreland County Courthouse to protest George Floyd’s death Sunday afternoon.

Organizers called for the demonstration to be peaceful after protests turned violent in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia last night.

Today, protesters in Greensburg walked to a local park and laid flat on their stomachs with their hands clasped behind their backs, chanting George Floyd’s famed last words “I can’t breathe.”

The demonstration lasted nine minutes.

(Photo Credit: Chris Sichi/KDKA)

