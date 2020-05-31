PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police and the Allegheny County Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious package they say was left in a park by three men who participated in Downtown Pittsburgh protests.

Mt. Lebanon Police, Pittsburgh Police, Allegheny County Police, and federal authorities are all investigating the suspicious package that found at Bird Park in Mt. Lebanon.

According to Mt. Lebanon Police, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night from a neighbor that lives near the park, reporting they witnessed someone get out of a car with a box, walk into the woods, leave the box, return to their car, and leave.

Once Mt. Lebanon Police and the Allegheny County Police Bomb Squad investigated the package, they found golf balls painted black, various liquids in containers, and lightbulbs with the base missing and stuffed with paper.

Police then learned the box belonged to three Mt. Lebanon men who admitted they had been in Downtown Pittsburgh for the protests.

According to the Mt. Lebanon Chief of Police, the men cannot be charged until the Allegheny County Police Bomb Squad completes their testing of the liquid that was found in the box.

Police have also obtained a search warrant to see if the three men have any connection to any groups.

County, city, and federal authorities said the three men were not on their radar as suspects.

They do not believe at this time that the liquids are incendiary.

The suspects’ identities have not been made available at this time.

