



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 511 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday in addition to 18 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 71,926.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 5,555.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 383,111 patients who have tested negative to date. There are 620 probable or unconfirmed cases.

The state health department numbers show there are 15,486 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 2,659 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 18,145. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 3,540 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,455 healthcare workers in the state have diagnosed cases of COVID-19.

