PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be a little cooler today with high temperatures only in the mid to upper-60s and mostly sunny.
The first day of Meteorological Summer is on Monday, starting off the month of June.
It’ll also be dry and sunny with high temperatures in the low 70’s.
Tuesday is the next warm day near 80 with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms.
From there, it warms up back to the mid-80’s Wednesday and on with the chance for showers and possible thunderstorms.
Thursday, things look to dry out.
