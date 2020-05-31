BREAKING NEWS:Peaceful Protests Turn Violent And Chaotic, 40+ People Arrested
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety continues to release information after Saturday’s George Floyd protests turned to riots in Downtown Pittsburgh.

On Sunday, officials say 44 people were arrested, most on charges of failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.

According to police, people arrested were from the area, including 16 from the City of Pittsburgh.

“More arrests will follow. Of the 44 arrests so far, 16 live in the City of Pittsburgh. Remaining come from suburban Allegheny County municipalities and other locations including New Castle and New Kensington,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Pittsburgh Burea of Police Chief Schubert and Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich expressed a belief that those responsible for taking Saturday’s protest from peaceful to violent are not from the city.

“We believe a lot of these individuals that are creating trouble are not from the city,” Hissrich said.

Public Safety also said 60 businesses and properties were damaged in Downtown Pittsburgh.

