PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public Schools Cares Parade, originally scheduled for Monday, June 1 has been postponed.

“As protesters across the nation, and here in Pittsburgh, act in response to the tragic murder of George Floyd, my thoughts and concerns remain with the students, families, and staff of the Pittsburgh Public Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet in a statement. “I realize this crisis is heavy on the hearts and minds of everyone throughout our school community.”

The parade was scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. and depart from several of the district’s locations: Pittsburgh Brashear, Classical, Obama, Perry, and Sci-Tech.

Staff and faculty were planning to pass by several homes in the district to show appreciation for the students and let them know they are thinking about them.

“To ensure the safety of all students, families, and staff and give Pittsburgh a moment to breathe and heal, we will postpone the PPS Cares Parade scheduled for tomorrow to a future date,” Dr. Hamlet’s statement continued. “PPS still cares, and we do this by prioritizing the safety and wellness of our families.”

Dr. Hamlet also expressed his optimism and faith in the community.

As I watched yesterday’s peaceful protest, I could see that in Pittsburgh, we have what it takes to get the change we seek.

“Despite the disruption, I am confident our students have what it takes to persevere and end this social trauma,” he said. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they have proven themselves resilient, resourceful, and empathetic. As we prepare to graduate the class of 2020, I know they will lead us against divisions caused by racism and bigotry and create a more just world for all.”