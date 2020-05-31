WASHINGTON D.C./PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday, saying that ANTIFA will be designated as a terrorist organization by the United States.
The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
There is no word from any other officials on how this will be implemented at this time. The announcement comes after protests over the death of George Floyd became violent in several cities, including Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert attributed much of yesterday’s violence to ANTIFA and white male anarchists.
A press conference from Governor Wolf about the statewide protests will air on CBSN Pittsburgh at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
