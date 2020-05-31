Comments
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — While protests in Pittsburgh turned violent and chaotic, protestors in Washington, Pa. gathered at the County courthouse peacefully to speak out against the death of George Floyd.
To view photos from KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson, click below:
Related Stories:
- ‘Damn Shame’: Pittsburgh Police Chief Says White Males Dressed In Anarchist Attire Hijacked George Floyd Protests Downtown
- Port Authority Suspends All Service On Saturday Night
- Pittsburgh Public Safety Places Curfew On Downtown Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh Public Safety Has Declared ‘Unlawful Assembly’ Downtown, Urging Businesses To Close, Residents To Stay Home
- Store Windows Broken, Police Cruisers Set On Fire, As Downtown Pittsburgh Protest Over The Death Of George Floyd Turns Violent
You must log in to post a comment.