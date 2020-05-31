PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters gathered in East Liberty on Sunday, marking the second day of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in police custody.
The group gathered outside of the Target, as well as a few blocks away at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse reports.
According to a church leader, about 10 church groups gathered for the peaceful rally. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto was also in attendance.
“It’s one thing to hear about an event like that. But to be able to watch it, I was devastated,” one church leader said.
The event, which is open to the public, featured powerful messages and singing from those in attendance.
There are several Pittsburgh police officers here standing along the perimeter of the church’s parking lot.
Over 100 protesters also gathered in Market Square on Sunday afternoon, as well as in Westmoreland County.
