



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After parts of downtown saw businesses storefronts get destroyed, city public works crews and dozens of volunteers worked to clean up the aftermath.

“Someone’s got to fix this. This is a big mess,” said Angela Gideon while she cleaned up parts of Smithfield Street.

Volunteers worked with city crews to pick up the debris left behind on Sunday morning.

Windows were shattered and planters laid scattered about town in the area of Wood Street, Smithfield Street and Market Square.

“It’s kind of wild to see everything smashed up and destroyed,” said Denise Greenway.

“It’s tough times, but we’re doing our part to make it better,” John Potter, Organizer of Pittsburgh Good Deeds said.

John Potter and his organization, Pittsburgh Good Deeds, were just trying to be good neighbors Sunday morning with their efforts.

“Outside of how you feel about the protest, we can all get together as some fellow Pittsburgh neighbors and help clean up,” he said while organizing volunteers.

Potter put up a post on Saturday night asking for some help with the cleanup efforts.

He expected only a handful of people to show up. But instead, he had more than 60.

“As much hate as there is in the world, there is an equal amount of love and people who care about the city and want to make it better,” Potter said.

They worked their way through downtown to try and get it back to normal. Just a few hours later, sidewalks that we found with dirt, glass and debris at sunrise were clear.

“You make a mess, I’ll clean it up. We’ll make this city a little better,” Potter said.

He said he will clean up more messes if more riots happen.