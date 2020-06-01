BREAKING NEWS:Peaceful Protests Turn Violent And Chaotic, 40+ People Arrested
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting just one new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, and no deaths for the fifth day in a row.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,912 since March 14. This includes 1,791 confirmed cases and 121 probable cases.

Officials report that 340 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; that is no change since Sunday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 131 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 67 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll remains at 151, with 140 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 33%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 31%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 27%.

Here is the age breakdown:

  • 00-04 – 12 (1%)
  • 05-12 – 18 (1%)
  • 13-18 – 26 (1%)
  • 19-24 – 121 (6%)
  • 25-49 – 635 (33%)
  • 50-64 – 508 (27%)
  • 65 + — 592 (31%)

Of the 1,912 cases, the Health Department says 270 cases are in healthcare workers, which reflects 14% of the COVID-19 cases in the county.

Health officials say 36,270 tests have been administered across the county.

