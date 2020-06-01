



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting just one new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, and no deaths for the fifth day in a row.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,912 since March 14. This includes 1,791 confirmed cases and 121 probable cases.

Officials report that 340 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; that is no change since Sunday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 131 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 67 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll remains at 151, with 140 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

CORRECTED GRAPHIC: This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for June 1, 2020. The data reflected in these updates include information reported to the department in the past 24 hours as well as data since March 14 when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/PD695m96j2 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 1, 2020

Today’s report includes an increase of 1 reported COVID-19 case and no change in the number of hospitalizations or deaths since yesterday’s update. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 1, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 1, 2020

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 33%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 31%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 27%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 12 (1%)

05-12 – 18 (1%)

13-18 – 26 (1%)

19-24 – 121 (6%)

25-49 – 635 (33%)

50-64 – 508 (27%)

65 + — 592 (31%)

Of the 1,912 cases, the Health Department says 270 cases are in healthcare workers, which reflects 14% of the COVID-19 cases in the county.

Health officials say 36,270 tests have been administered across the county.

