



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twenty-year-old Brian Bartels, the man accused of inciting violence and riots in Pittsburgh on Saturday, is in police custody.

Bartels turned himself in at police headquarters Monday. He arrived with an adult male and adult female.

#BREAKING 20 year Brian Bartels just turned himself in at police headquarters. He is facing numerous charges in relation to Saturday’s protests. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zCBiaZwCtd — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 1, 2020

Bartels is facing charges of institutional vandalism, rioting and reckless endangerment. According to police, he’s responsible for breaking the windows out of a Pittsburgh police car against the wishes of peaceful protesters.

After he was arrested, police say they received a call from Bartels’ attorney earlier in the day saying Bartel would turn himself in Monday afternoon. Bartels had no comment as he walked into police headquarters.

His attorney also told KDKA’s Nicole Ford he has no comment.

There was so much destruction downtown after Saturday’s violent demonstration, and police believe Bartels from the Allison Park area helped incite that violence.

Pittsburgh Police provided a photo of him wearing all black with a black bandanna around his face.

Besides Pittsburgh Police, Shaler Police, North Hills SRT and FBI Pittsburgh served a search warrant at a home in Shaler Sunday.

Bartels was not there, but investigators say they found evidence that links him to the protests — guns, spray paint and gloves. Also found during the search warrant execution was the sweatshirt matching the one seen in the video of the protest on Saturday.

Related Stories: