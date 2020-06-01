CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Cranberry Township’s Waterpark will open on June 20.
The township announced the Waterpark at North Boundary Park will be reopening with several new protocols in place to keep guests and staff safe.
The pool will only be open to members and Cranberry Township residents, the number of visitors and deck chairs will be limited, the sand area will be closed and the concession stand has limited menu options.
Under guidelines issued by the Wolf administration, pools can open in the “yellow” and “green” phase if they follow CDC guidance.
The CDC provided guidance for “public aquatic venues.” Among the guidance, the CDC encourages using a cloth face mask “as feasible” but not while you’re in the water.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.