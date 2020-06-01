



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protests continue in Pittsburgh today over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

A group of demonstrators began gathering around 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Penn and Centre Avenues, outside of the Target in East Liberty.

They then began marching down Penn Avenue.

Earlier today, more than 100 clergy members gathered on Freedom Corner in the Hill District for a prayer session and protest against racial injustice.

Monday’s demonstrations follow two days of protests in the city, one of which took a violent turn on Saturday afternoon.

Two Pittsburgh Police cruisers were set on fire, and businesses were looted and vandalized by rioters.

RELATED STORIES:

Dozens of arrests have been made in the wake of the protest turned riot, and now police are searching for a man they say incited the violence that erupted Saturday.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.