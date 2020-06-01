Comments (2)
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — Monongahela Valley Hospital is offering antibody tests that can show if someone’s been exposed to the Coronavirus.
The hospital will offer COVID-19 antibody screenings at its five community blood draw centers, beginning June 8.
The test can help determine if someone was infected with the virus and if they developed antibodies. The blood draw, which takes less than five minutes, does not require fasting.
The test is being offered at the following blood draw centers:
- Monongahela Valley Hospital Outpatient Lab — Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m. to noon
- Monongahela Valley Hospital HealthPlex Occupational Health — Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Blood Draw Center — Monongahela — Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Blood Draw Center Finleyville — Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Blood Draw Center California — Tues. and Thurs., 8 a.m. to noon
You do have to pay for the test. The cost is $55.
You must log in to post a comment.