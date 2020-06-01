PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police’s mounted unit received heartwarming gestures from the community after peaceful protests turned violent this weekend and they were attacked.
The mounted unit posted on Facebook saying recent kind gestures “put a smile on all of our tired faces.”
They say they came back after a long day Saturday — after protesters threw things at the horses and Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the mounted unit was “attacked” — to find a note left by a neighbor.
Then on Sunday, after a 16-hour shift, they say another neighbor decorated had decorated. There was a sign that said “Thank you mounted patrol” and balloons that said “you rock.”
Our horses work tirelessly to serve this city, and it’s heartwarming to know how much they are loved by their community,” the Facebook post reads.
