



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Law enforcement in Southwestern Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they believe helped to incite the violence and chaos that erupted at protests on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

The suspect was identified by Pittsburgh Police on Sunday evening. He is 20-year-old Brian Bartels of Shaler Township.

According to police paperwork, Bartels works for Amazon.

Pittsburgh Police provided a photo of him wearing all black with a black bandana around his face.

Bartels is facing charges of institutional vandalism, rioting, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

.@PghPolice are seeking a Shaler man suspected of inciting yesterday’s violence. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.https://t.co/cbKQAttYps pic.twitter.com/E9FbR0D21v — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) June 1, 2020

Police say he’s responsible for shattering the windows on a Pittsburgh Police cruiser outside of PPG Paints Arena on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say he broke the windows against the wishes of peaceful protestors.

According to police paperwork, Bartels used red or orange spray paint to damage the police vehicle. He also used something to break a window.

Then, according to police, he’s seen encouraging others to take part in the violence. He eventually disappears into the crowd.

Pittsburgh Police, Shaler Police, the North Hills SRT team and FBI Pittsburgh agents served a search warrant at a home in Shaler Sunday. Bartels was not there, but investigators say they found evidence that links him to the protests.

While executing a search warrant, police discovered guns, spray paint and gloves.

Also found during the search was the sweatshirt matching the one seen in the video of the protest on Saturday.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward talked to neighbors who say they hardly saw Bartels and that his house seemed empty most of the time.

A black SUV sits in the driveway, and KDKA’s crew noticed glass from the front door shattered. There was also no sign of him or anyone else.

Police say if you recognize Bartels, give them a call.