



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About an hour before curfew and after a peaceful protest began to disperse in East Liberty, windows were broken and projectiles are being thrown at police.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says a small group broke off from the peaceful march and started to throw items at police on Centre and Negley avenues. Groups ignored orders to disperse, so police used smoke and gas to break up the group.

Protesters first gathered in East Liberty at 3:30 p.m. Monday following violent protests Saturday.

Their peaceful march started down Penn Avenue, calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality. They chanted phrases like “Black Lives Matter,” and “I can’t breathe” while carrying signs.

Organizers of the protest said they would not tolerate any violence during the march.

However, after Pittsburgh Public Safety said peaceful protesters began to leave, a small group broke off and the situation turned unsafe.

Police in riot gear were staged in East Liberty, while Pittsburgh Public safety urged people to avoid the East Liberty area, saying “It’s not safe right now.”

