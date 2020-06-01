BREAKING NEWS:Peaceful Protests Turn Violent And Chaotic, 40+ People Arrested
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Steeler is asking people to help him support businesses that were vandalized and looted in Saturday’s riots.

Linebacker Vince Williams tweeted Monday as cleanup continues downtown: “Send me the Gofundme of businesses that have been destroyed by the riots.”

By late Sunday morning, much of the debris that was scattered over several downtown streets was cleaned up. Crews were boarding up the gaps in store front where windows were smashed. They also covered many windows still intact to protect them from any damage.

Businesses are feeling the hurt of the damage as they prepare to enter the “green” phase of reopening next week.

Now cleanup is done and windows are boarded up, next comes the cost of the damage.

