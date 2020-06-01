



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Steeler is asking people to help him support businesses that were vandalized and looted in Saturday’s riots.

Linebacker Vince Williams tweeted Monday as cleanup continues downtown: “Send me the Gofundme of businesses that have been destroyed by the riots.”

Send me the Gofundme of businesses that have been destroyed by the riots. I’ve did independent searches but hopefully this helps me be more thorough. — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) May 30, 2020

By late Sunday morning, much of the debris that was scattered over several downtown streets was cleaned up. Crews were boarding up the gaps in store front where windows were smashed. They also covered many windows still intact to protect them from any damage.

This is the what the GNC store at the corner of Wood St. And 6th Ave. looks like this morning. pic.twitter.com/Si8ZKAzcSd — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 31, 2020

Store “DTLR” ransacked and destroyed on Wood Street. Air Jordan 13s, all other shoes stolen. People lining up shoes they’ve found. Empty shoe boxes scattered throughout downtown. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/uShDVESuvp — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 31, 2020

Businesses are feeling the hurt of the damage as they prepare to enter the “green” phase of reopening next week.

Now cleanup is done and windows are boarded up, next comes the cost of the damage.

"I don't see what smashing my window has to do with protest," said Sergio Muto, owner of La Gondola Pizza in Market Square. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/OKC2X9ZZEE — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) May 31, 2020

RELATED STORIES: