



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a chilly start to the month with low temperatures near 40 degrees.

Some communities are significantly below that, with places like Clarion seeing morning low temperatures near freezing.

At this time of the year, if you get a lot of sunshine, on a day like this you are going to see temperatures shoot up.

For today, we are looking at high temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

We will be near 60 degrees by 11:00 this morning.

Rain chances begin to go up after midnight tonight.

The quick hitter will bring rain and maybe even a weak storm or two to the area with peak rain chances likely being from around 3:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m.

Once the rain moves out, it appears the rest of Tuesday will be dry.

More traditional rain and storms will be around on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with peak rain chances happening during the afternoon.

While May got off to a cool start, overall the month was just the 30th coldest May on record for Pittsburgh out of 146 years of data.

Also, it was the 35th driest with monthly rain totals of just 2.19” of rain.

It’s the driest May in more than a decade, with the last time we saw as little rain as we saw in the month happening in 2007 when we recorded just 1.98” of rain.

Obviously with the summer solstice happening in June, the month sees the most ‘day’ of any month.

Today, we get nearly 15 hours of sunshine with sunrise occurring at 5:52 and sunset happening at 8:44.

We’ve gained one hour and 3 minutes of daylight over the past 31 days.

Our daylight does not significantly move over the course of the month of June.

By the end of the month, we will be up to 15 hours and a minute of daylight each and every day.

