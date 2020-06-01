PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority of Allegheny County wants your feedback on shaping the future of public transit.
It’s part of a long-range planning effort called “NEXTransit.” The goal is to identify public transit needs and opportunities for our region through 2045 and be a guide on what changes are necessary to ensure residents have access to jobs, housing, healthcare and education.
“We’re looking forward to hearing ideas that promote a robust public transit network that is accessible, equitable, reliable, flexible, comprehensive and most importantly safe,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a press release.
“Our goal is to ensure that your contribution and input will shape our future service, planning efforts and initiatives.”
You can learn more about NEXTransit online here.
