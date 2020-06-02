BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Responds To George Floyd's Death, Man Accused Of Inciting Violence During Protest Arrested
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting nine new Coronavirus cases Tuesday, in addition to one new death.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,928 since March 14. This includes 1,807 confirmed cases and 121 probable cases.

The county’s initial report indicated the wrong number of cases for today. This statement was included in the county’s corrected release.

“The original alert indicated that there was an increase of 17 cases since yesterday’s report. That was a typo which we did not, unfortunately, correct before the update was sent. The increase in cases is nine since yesterday’s update. The text has been corrected below.”

Officials report that 344 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, that’s an increase of four cases since Monday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 131 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 68 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 152, with 141 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 33%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 31%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 27%.

Here is the age breakdown:

  • 00-04 – 12 (1%)
  • 05-12 – 17 (1%)
  • 13-18 – 25 (1%)
  • 19-24 – 122 (6%)
  • 25-49 – 640 (33%)
  • 50-64 – 514 (27%)
  • 65 + — 598 (31%)

Health officials say 36,796 tests have been administered across the county.

