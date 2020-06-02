BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Protestors in Beaver Falls tell KDKA it was a scary situation as they marched down 7th Avenue and a car drove into the crowd on Sunday.

“He really tried to run through a crowd of our kids and families,” Jessica McDonald said.

McDonald said she was marching along with roughly 100 other people to spread a message for change, when the car’s side mirror hit her.

“Right here on my arm, it kind of collided with the side mirror and my face. He pulled passed me, then put it in reverse, and I kind of had to push jump to keep from being underneath the car,” McDonald said.

Beaver Falls Police Chief David Johnson said the department is reviewing and working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

“We welcome anyone with additional video or information that they can offer to contact the Beaver Falls Police Department, so we can offer that information and help us determine how to conclude this investigation,” Chief Johnson said.

Eugene Garrett was in attendance on Sunday and said the protest was peaceful until this situation unfolded.

“I just want to know the reason why? Why you feel so much hate, why are you filled with so much anger? Why, that’s the question, why?” Garrett said.

While the injuries were minor, the protestors did not let this situation stop the march and they continued on until they reached the police department.

The group is planning a similar march for this Saturday. They ask anyone who wants to participate to meet at Memorial Park at 4 p.m.