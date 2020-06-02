DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — With a $25,000 offer on the table to help the Dormont Pool be able to open for the upcoming season, Dormont Council stood by their previous decision to keep the pool closed for 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, council made their decision to do so on Monday night.
Last week, the Friends of Dormont Pool announced it would be willing to make a $25,000 donation if it meant the pool would be able to open.
On May 6, council voted unanimously that the pool would not open for the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Council President Jeff Fabus told the Post-Gazette that if the donation was based on opening the pool this summer, “we cannot accept the money on those conditions.”
