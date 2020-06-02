Comments
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency reported in a tweet Tuesday that the county has not had any new Coronavirus cases in a week.
0 new #COVID19 cases since May 26. 95 total confirmed cases in Fayette County, which enters the green phase of re-opening on Friday. https://t.co/ZpyLHINzR9
— Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (@FCEMA911) June 2, 2020
The agency said that there are 95 total confirmed cases countywide. Fayette County will enter the green phase of Governor Wolf’s gradual reopening plan on Friday, along with most counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.
