FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency reported in a tweet Tuesday that the county has not had any new Coronavirus cases in a week.

The agency said that there are 95 total confirmed cases countywide. Fayette County will enter the green phase of Governor Wolf’s gradual reopening plan on Friday, along with most counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

