PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Highland Park was vandalized with graffiti on Monday amid the ongoing protests across the City of Pittsburgh.
Police found spray-painted messages on the historical marker as well as in and around the fountain at the park.
It was also found at the intersection of Highland Park and Bunker Hill Street.
Some of those messages included ‘No Justice, No Peace,’ ‘BLM,’ and ‘Racist.’
“Do. think it’s a great way to do it? Not particularly. I think they don’t feel like they have any other voice. That’s their voice. And for you and me to come and read that, we are reading it. And we are reading their pain. And I empathize with their pain,” said Mollie Peck of Pittsburgh.
City crews will try to remove the paint in upcoming days.
