HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Hopewell Township Police have filed charges against a man in connection with a fatal crash last October.
Caleb Kuhns, 23, of Hopewell Township was arrested on Monday.
He is facing a long list of charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, careless driving, speeding, failure to keep right and operating with an expired inspection.
Kuhns was arraigned and is now being held in the Beaver County Jail on $250,000 bond.
He is set to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 8.
