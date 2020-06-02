



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the wake of a clash between protesters and police on Monday evening, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he will be making sure that everything police did was done by the books.

He has ordered Chief Scott Schubert to transcribe the police orders from between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. yesterday so that it can be reviewed.

Mayor Peduto Chief Schubert, and Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich will read through it line by line to make sure there are no inconsistencies from what they say happened Monday night.

Because this is considered critical information the and due to their contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, they will not be releasing those transcripts.

If they find any issues, the mayor says he will call for accountability.

Right now, people are taking to social media with various claims.

According to Mayor Peduto, some weren’t even there or they didn’t see the whole situation.

“East Liberty is not on fire tonight. People from East Liberty are not harmed. Two protesters were taken for evaluation but will be absolutely fine, and nine officers were hurt by protesters. At what point do we not take a response that helps to protect the community and the officers that are just doing their job in order to keep peace?” Peduto asked.

Peduto promises to be fair in his judgement going over the police communication, saying that he is looking out for the safety of the people of Pittsburgh.

