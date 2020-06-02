VOTE 2020:Pennsylvania Primary Election Day Voting Information
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly not be training in Latrobe this summer.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that NFL teams must hold summer training camp at their team facilities.

The Steelers will now train at their facility on the South Side instead of holding camp at Saint Vincent College.

The Steelers began training at the college in 1967.

This year will be the first they are not returning.

