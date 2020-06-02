PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly not be training in Latrobe this summer.
And so the NFL has told all its teams that they must stay at their team facilities for this summer's training camps.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that NFL teams must hold summer training camp at their team facilities.
The Steelers will now train at their facility on the South Side instead of holding camp at Saint Vincent College.
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) June 2, 2020
The Steelers began training at the college in 1967.
This year will be the first they are not returning.
