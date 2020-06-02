PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Morning rain will look to give way to a pleasant afternoon today.
High temperatures will near the 80 degree mark today.
I have Pittsburgh hitting 76 degrees, with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with winds coming in out of the southwest at around 10mph.
While we have a ‘marginal’ severe risk for severe weather, it ends at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning according to the Storm Prediction Center. It’s just how they do things.
It’s important to state that though, as I expect this afternoon and evening to be dry with any threat of severe weather occurring on Wednesday.
We may have some morning storms around, but the biggest threat will come during the afternoon to evening and mainly south of Pittsburgh.
As we heat up, storms will begin to fire off of a weak boundary.
Large hail and strong wind will be the main concerns, and while low our tornado threat will not be nil.
It will certainly be a day where you should remain weather aware.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.