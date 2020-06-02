VOTE 2020:Pennsylvania Primary Election Day Results
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect from the riots in downtown Pittsburgh over the week.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau Of Police Facebook)

According to the police, they want to speak with the suspect regarding his alleged involvement in destroying a police cruiser on Saturday.

“Anyone with information on his identity and whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7800 and ask for the Intelligence Unit,” the release said.

Police have already arrested 20-year-old Brian Bartels, who is accused of inciting violence at the protests. According to police, he’s responsible for breaking the windows out of a Pittsburgh police car against the wishes of peaceful protesters.

The Pittsburgh Police Chief says investigators will collect all evidence — from photos to videos — to identify people accused of inciting violence and turning Saturday’s peaceful protests into riots.

