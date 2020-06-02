Comments
SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Port Authority announced Tuesday it will end its service to the South Fayette Park and Ride in July.
According to a Pittsburgh Port Authority spokesperson, the owner of the park and ride property is discontinuing the agreement held with Port Authority. Port Authority said it is looking for other parking options in the area. For now, Port Authority suggests that riders should park at the South Hills Village Garage or Woodville Park and Ride.
The 31-Bridgeville and the G31-Bridgeville Flyer will not make stops at the park and ride lot effective July 4.
For more information, people are encouraged by Port Authority to call 412-442-2000 or check tweets from an official Port Authority Twitter account.
