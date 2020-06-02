NORRISTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Special Olympics Pennsylvania announced that it will hold a virtual sporting event this summer.
The event is called the 2020 Virtual Summer Games or VSG. According to organizers, all registered athletes in Pennsylvania are invited to participate. There will be events for golf, swimming, softball, equestrian, tennis, basketball athletics and gymnastics that can be done from home.
Once those challenges have been completed, there will be a virtual weekend-long celebration from June 12-14 held on multiple platforms, including Facebook, Youtube, Zoom and Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s website. The celebration will include Opening Ceremonies, competition videos and other online activities.
For more information, you can visit the organization’s website.
