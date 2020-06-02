VOTE 2020:Pennsylvania Primary Election Day Voting Information
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters got into a shoving match Tuesday at the polling place at Taylor Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill, Allegheny County officials say.

According to county officials, some voters began arguing with another voter to put on a face mask.

When the argument turned into a screaming match, a constable tried to address the issue, but “pushing and shoving” ensued.

Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Public School Police officers were called in.

County officials say the officers told the man to cast his vote, then leave the property. He will not be facing any charges.

Allegheny County has encouraged voters to wear masks to their polling place, but the face coverings are not mandatory. However, masks are being made available if voters would like one.

