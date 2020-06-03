



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 24 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday, but no additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,952 since March 14. This includes 1,829 confirmed cases and 123 probable cases.

Officials report that 345 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, that’s an increase of just one patient since Tuesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 131 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 68 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stays steady at 152, with 141 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

For information relative to number of cases by date the test was taken and deaths by date of death and municipality, visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/xgXnleyiAB. It is updated each day by noon. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 3, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 3, 2020

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 33%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 31%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 27%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 12 (1%)

05-12 – 17 (1%)

13-18 – 27 (1%)

19-24 – 125 (6%)

25-49 – 647 (33%)

50-64 – 523 (27%)

65 + — 601 (31%)

Health officials say, as of Tuesday, 36,796 tests have been administered across the county.

