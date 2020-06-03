VOTE 2020:Pennsylvania Primary Election Day Results
By Shelby Cassesse
BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Police are on the scene of a deadly home invasion in Brentwood.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Wednesday, officials responded to a home invasion and shooting in the 100 block of Bellcrest Avenue.

First responders learned the homeowner shot the intruder, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

