Comments
BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Police are on the scene of a deadly home invasion in Brentwood.
On Wednesday, officials responded to a home invasion and shooting in the 100 block of Bellcrest Avenue.
First responders learned the homeowner shot the intruder, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
#BREAKING: Allegheny County Police are investigating a fatal home invasion on W. Bellecrest Ave. in Brentwood. Police say the homeowner shot the intruder, who has died. pic.twitter.com/4kqclFvivs
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) June 4, 2020
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.