



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — For the first time in 54 years, there won’t be Pittsburgh Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Steelers will get ready for the 2020 season at their South Side facility.

The move is a big financial blow to businesses in Westmoreland County.

“I was afraid it may happen and when I heard it, it was just another blow,” said Dino DeCario, owner of Dino’s Sports Lounge.

DeCario’s sports lounge is legendary among training camp followers. But this year, the bottom line is going to take a hit.

“It’s up 35, 40 percent in July when they’re here,” he said.

From restaurants to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, thousands depend on training camp to attract visitors.

“They’re carrying money in the back pocket, which is great for the whole area,” DeCario said. “There’s not a hotel you can get during Steeler camp. This a big hit to the Latrobe community.”

A big attraction for Steelers fans is the night scrimmage at Memorial Stadium. Greater Latrobe Area School District financially benefits from that game.

“It helps a lot of programs because we have been able to generate large amounts of money, which helps them offset the costs in student council, all the clubs and sports teams and programs,” Greater Latrobe Area School District Athletic Director Mark Mears said.

But as much as it’s a blow, Latrobe will keep going.

“We’ve got great people here in Latrobe,” DeCario said. “I think we’ll make it through 2021. We can’t wait for you to get here.”