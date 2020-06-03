Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Chris Archer underwent surgery to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome, the Pirates announced.
Neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome is a condition that can cause pain, tingling, or weakness in the shoulder and arm, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Archer and the Pirates consulted with vascular and orthopedic surgeons over the past few weeks and decided the surgery was the best option.
He is expected to return to play in the 2021 season.
