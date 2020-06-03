Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was shot and killed in North Braddock.
On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Police Department responded to North Braddock after a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Baldridge Avenue at 3:40 p.m.
Police say first responders found the victims, 19-year-old and 20-year-old boys, one block away.
The victims were taken to a local hospital, where the teenager later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
Call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS with any information.
