ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was shot and killed in North Braddock.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Police Department responded to North Braddock after a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Baldridge Avenue at 3:40 p.m.

Police say first responders found the victims, 19-year-old and 20-year-old boys, one block away.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, where the teenager later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS with any information.

