PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – John Majors, the former Pitt Football coach that led the Panthers to a National Championship in 1976, has died at age 85.
John Majors, 1935-2020.
He led us to our greatest glory and changed Pitt forever.
Thank you, Coach. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bPs4OEoQXW
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) June 3, 2020
Majors coached the Panthers two separate times throughout his coaching career. Once from 1973-1976 and then again from 1993-1996.
He was a native of Lynchburg, Tennessee and was inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.
