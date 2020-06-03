VOTE 2020:Pennsylvania Primary Election Day Results
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Johnny Majors, Pitt Football, University Of Pittsburgh


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – John Majors, the former Pitt Football coach that led the Panthers to a National Championship in 1976, has died at age 85.

Majors coached the Panthers two separate times throughout his coaching career. Once from 1973-1976 and then again from 1993-1996.

He was a native of Lynchburg, Tennessee and was inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

Comments