SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A local police department partnered with North Hills Community Outreach to deliver food to seniors.
The Shaler Township Police Department delivered produce and dry food items to seniors in the community who still can’t get to the store due to coronavirus concerns.
“They are overwhelmed. They are appreciative. They are emotional. So many have been alone for so long, and so many are so used to dealing with what they have,” said Tracy Elway with North Hills Community Outreach.
The deliveries on Wednesday were for the program’s “In Service Of Our Seniors” program.
