INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.

Brayden Michael Yanity of White Township ran away around 9:00 p.m. and has been in limited contact with his family since then. The family reported Yanity as a runaway on June 2.

Yanity is 15 years old and is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and weighing 165 pounds. He is 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about Yanity is asked to contact Troop A of Pennsylvania State Police at 724-357-1960.

