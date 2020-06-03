Comments
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
Brayden Michael Yanity of White Township ran away around 9:00 p.m. and has been in limited contact with his family since then. The family reported Yanity as a runaway on June 2.
Yanity is 15 years old and is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and weighing 165 pounds. He is 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information about Yanity is asked to contact Troop A of Pennsylvania State Police at 724-357-1960.
