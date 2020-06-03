



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is calling for independent investigations into police efforts to disperse a splintered group of protesters following a demonstration in East Liberty on Monday.

Mayor Peduto has asked the city’s Office of Municipal Investigations to conduct a complete review of the incident.

In addition, he has asked the Citizen Police Review Board, along with the ACLU, NAACP Pittsburgh branch and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to look into the situation.

In his letter to the Office of Municipal Investigations, Mayor Peduto wrote:

“In order to provide clarity to the actions that occurred that day and provide third party, independent, professional analysis and recommendations, I am requesting the Office of Municipal Investigations to conduct a full investigation into the actions in East Liberty on Monday, June 1, 2020. “For the past 36 hours, I have studied best practices of less lethal crowd dispersion, I have read countless comments on social media and viewed first-hand video, photographs and accounts. The Public Safety Director provided me with the written official transcripts of all Command operations during that day and I have talked with every person in the Command rank who was on the ground or in the Command Center. Without question, there is a difference of opinion about what happened that day and the appropriateness of the actions of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.”

During a news conference on Monday, police said that tear gas was not used and said they used smoke canisters to disperse that splinter group.

However, according to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, on Tuesday police did admit to using tear gas in parts of East Liberty.

At least 20 people were arrested.

