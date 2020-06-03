



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino announced it will reopen next week.

In a release on Wednesday, the casino said it will reopen its doors next Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The casino has been closed since March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurants and gaming floor will also be limited to 50 percent capacity until further notice, the release said.

“At reopening, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh will have new hours of operation: weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. and round-the-clock on weekends starting Fridays at 9 a.m. through Mondays at 4 a.m.,” the release said.

The casino says downtime will be used for cleaning and sanitizing and masks will be required for guests and employees.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board released a 10-page document detailing its requirements for casinos to reopen.

READ: Find The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Document

PENNSYLVANIA GAMING CONTROL BOARD COVID-19 CASINO REOPENING PROTOCOLS

Frequently touched areas like slot machines and counters will be cleaned often.

To maintain social distancing, the Gaming Control Board is requiring casinos to put markings on the floor to keep people apart in lines, disable certain slot machines, close poker rooms and install plexiglass dividers.

Rivers Casino also said valet parking, the poker room, the event center and Grand View Buffet will not reopen next week

