Crosby’s statement comes after the Penguins as a team released a statement on Tuesday regarding Floyd’s death.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby, released a statement on Wednesday morning regarding the death of George Floyd.
“What happened to George Floyd cannot be ignored,” the statement read. “Racism that exists today in all forms is not acceptable. While I am not able to relate to the discrimination that black and minority communities face daily, I will listen and education myself on how I can make a difference.”
