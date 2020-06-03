



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Walmart and Quest Diagnostics will provide more Coronavirus drive-thru testing options in southwestern Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The new sites will be located in Walmart Supercenter parking lots at 63 Perkins Road in Clarion, 100 Supercenter Drive in Clearfield, 1275 N Hermitage Road in Hermitage and 2711 Elm Street in Erie. There will be an additional site in Montoursville. All of the sites are planned to open June 5.

The sites will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to test up to 50 patients. People looking to get tested at these sites will have to preregister a day in advance through Quest’s patient portal. All COVID-19 tests administered will be done at no cost to patients.

“After testing, you are required to return home and self-isolate,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said. “If your symptoms worsen while you are waiting for your test results, talk to your doctor. If you experience a medical emergency, please seek immediate care.”

More sites will reportedly open in the coming week.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

